One killed, 14 injured in Kyiv region in enemy attack on Sat night – authorities

In Kyiv region, a woman born in 1952 from Boyarska community of Fastiv district was killed as a result of today's attack, 14 people were injured, and the aftermath of the enemy attack was recorded in five districts of the region, reported Mykola Kalashnyk, head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

"As of now, 14 people are known to have been injured – they have received all necessary medical care, and there is no life-threatening situation," Kalashnyk wrote on Telegram.

In particular, five multi-story buildings, three private homes, 26 garages, a kindergarten, a shopping center, and 25 cars were damaged in Brovary.