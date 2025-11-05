Kyiv agglomeration needs “sustained dialogue” between the capital and surrounding communities, according to participants in the discussion

Participants in a press conference on “Problems of the Capital Agglomeration: The Boundaries of Kyiv” called for systematic dialogue between the Kyiv city authorities and suburban communities, stressing that the lack of coordinated approaches hinders development and provokes legal disputes.

"There are many problems, but there are solutions to all problems if there is a will. If there are not enough laws, new ones can be passed. If there are not enough codes, they need to be created. However, if the Kyiv authorities are not interested, the result will be the same. International partners are ready to provide Ukraine with financial and technical assistance to implement reforms, but practical progress depends on the willingness of central and local authorities to work together," said Oleksiy Usachov, chairman of the board of the Ukrainian Politics Institute, at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

He noted that systematic cooperation based on mutual respect and openness to dialogue should be a key factor in the development of the capital's agglomeration. Usachov stressed that further ignoring the problem would lead to a loss of time and investment. In conclusion, the moderator noted that the issue of agglomeration development will only gain real momentum if democratic elections are held and local authorities resume their political responsibility.

Serhiy Danish, head of the Kotsyubynska ATC, said that the community does not object to substantive dialogue on the future of the village, but expects clear proposals and guarantees from Kyiv.

"If Kyiv wants to annex us, our territory, our people, then it must have something to offer. The Kyiv City Council's decision on ‘annexation for zero hryvnias’ does not correspond to the realities and needs of the residents. Instead, the capital must first demonstrate its willingness to invest in social infrastructure — kindergartens, schools, roads — so that people themselves will go to Kyiv because of better conditions and services," he stressed.

Danish also pointed to conflicts with the state cadastre and fiscal charges. According to him, more than half of the village was entered into the cadastre as Kyiv, after which the village council was sent demands to pay land tax “under the village council's land.”

According to Danish, despite the fact that the Kotsyubynska, district, and regional councils had prepared a complete set of documents, the head of the cadastre went on sick leave and effectively blocked the case, citing the unresolved issue with Kyiv. As an illustration of the risks of annexation without proper guarantees, he cited the example of Zhuliany, where after joining the capital there are no roads, no lighting, no infrastructure, and the interests of the community are represented on a residual basis.

Svitlana Dakhno, head of the land relations department of the Kyiv Regional State Administration's Department of Urban Development and Architecture, said that the Kyiv Regional State Administration is cooperating with the Kotsyubynska community and other neighboring ATCs, but “the lack of a coordinated position between the Kyiv city community and the communities surrounding the capital has a negative impact on development and gives rise to a significant number of legal disputes.” She noted that the lack of a coordinated position between Kyiv and the surrounding communities is already having tangible consequences, particularly in the areas of land relations and spatial planning.

Ihor Reva, deputy head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, emphasized the need to “lower the level of dialogue” to the public arena so that the topic of agglomeration becomes socially significant and “public pressure” for decision-making emerges.

“If we keep doing the same things, we will get the same results... We need to create a platform where the public can exchange ideas, develop specific decisions, and continue to put pressure on the authorities,” he said.

Ivan Fursenko, advisor to the Association of Ukrainian Cities, noted that a substantive discussion about the Kyiv agglomeration became possible in 2020 after the formation of capable communities with equal powers around the capital. In his opinion, the key is consistency in management decisions and strategic planning based on European approaches.

“Europe relies on strategic planning documents at the agglomeration level. Consistency of power and political will are needed: someone has to take on additional responsibility, and someone has to give it up,” the expert stressed.

According to regional authorities, the legislative framework is sufficient for the development of cooperation and coordination models, but strict compliance with the rules is necessary. Oleg Ivanenko stressed that agglomeration policy cannot be based on unilateral decisions. He noted that the Kotsyubynska community is capable and has a sufficient budget, and any agreements must be made in a civilized manner with the participation of all parties.

The issue of suburban communities' investment participation in joint infrastructure projects and possible adjustments to their powers in the event of the adoption of a special law on the Kyiv agglomeration was discussed separately.

“Satellite cities must be prepared to invest significantly in bilateral cooperation; if an agglomeration is created, their powers in terms of planning and development may be partially redistributed,” it was noted at the event.

Participants also recalled that the Kyiv agglomeration is the largest urban area in Ukraine with a population of several million, so the task is to ensure a comfortable living space and balanced development of both the capital and the surrounding communities.

The press conference was attended by: Kyiv Regional Council deputy and Paralympian Oleg Ivanenko; sociologist and founder of Active Group Andriy Yeremenko; advisor to the Association of Ukrainian Cities Ivan Fursenko; head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration's Land Relations Department Svitlana Dakhno; Serhiy Danish, head of the Kotsyubynska OTG; Ihor Reva, deputy head of the KMVA. The moderator was Oleksiy Usachov, chairman of the board of the Ukrainian Politics Institute.