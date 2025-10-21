Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:54 21.10.2025

Medical network Dobrobut opens two new polyclinics in Kyiv

1 min read

The medical network Dobrobut opened two new polyclinics in residential complexes of the central and left-bank parts of Kyiv.

As the medical network reported in a press release, in particular, the polyclinic was opened on 34a Yevhena Konovaltsa Street (residential complex Aristocrat).

"This is a four-story medical institution with an area of ​​over 1,500 square meters, where patients can receive both basic and specialized outpatient services," the medical network specifies.

The second polyclinic with an area of ​​270 square meters was opened in the residential complex Comfort Town in the "clinic near home" format. It will primarily serve residents of this residential complex and surrounding areas.

The medical network did not specify under what conditions the polyclinic premises are used.

Dobrobut is one of the largest private medical networks in Ukraine. The company's portfolio includes 17 medical centers in Kyiv and Kyiv region, an emergency service, dentistry and pharmacies. The network's medical centers provide services for children and adults in more than 75 medical areas. Every year, Dobrobut surgeons perform more than 11,000 operations.

Tags: #polyclinic #opened #dobrobut

