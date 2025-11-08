Five people injured as result of Russian shelling in Kyiv region

Five people were injured as a result of a massive air attack on the night of Saturday in Kyiv region, there were hits on housing and critical infrastructure facilities, said head of the regional military administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties. In Vyshhorod district, this includes four women. Three of them experienced an acute stress reaction. Another woman, born in 1983, underwent surgery at a local hospital. She sustained a shrapnel wound to her thigh. Her condition is moderate, and she is under medical supervision. All necessary medical care is being provided. In Obukhiv district, a man born in 1975 was injured. He has an open wound on his forearm. His treatment will be outpatient," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, 20 private houses, three cars, outbuildings, and garage facilities were damaged in Vyshhorod district. Windows and glazing were broken, and facades and roofs were damaged. In Boryspil district, one private house was also damaged.

Kalashnyk thanked the police officers, State Emergency Service workers, medical personnel, energy workers, and municipal services for their dedicated work.