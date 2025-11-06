Kyiv region to receive over UAH 730 mln to complete 30 reconstruction projects

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated over UAH 730 million to complete 30 reconstruction projects in the capital region, Bucha and Irpin communities, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development reported.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers' decision adopted at the November 5 meeting, funds will be transferred from the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression to the Ministry of Development. The fund's remaining balance as of January 1, 2025, will be used for this transfer. These funds will enable the completion of 30 projects, including 21 residential buildings, six educational institutions, two civil defense facilities, and one healthcare facility.