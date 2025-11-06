Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:41 06.11.2025

Kyiv region to receive over UAH 730 mln to complete 30 reconstruction projects

1 min read
Kyiv region to receive over UAH 730 mln to complete 30 reconstruction projects

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated over UAH 730 million to complete 30 reconstruction projects in the capital region, Bucha and Irpin communities, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development reported.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers' decision adopted at the November 5 meeting, funds will be transferred from the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression to the Ministry of Development. The fund's remaining balance as of January 1, 2025, will be used for this transfer. These funds will enable the completion of 30 projects, including 21 residential buildings, six educational institutions, two civil defense facilities, and one healthcare facility.

Tags: #reconstruction #kyiv_region

MORE ABOUT

18:58 05.11.2025
Kyiv agglomeration needs “sustained dialogue” between the capital and surrounding communities, according to participants in the discussion

Kyiv agglomeration needs “sustained dialogue” between the capital and surrounding communities, according to participants in the discussion

19:55 30.10.2025
Cabinet okays redistributing state budget subvention to 15 extra restoration projects

Cabinet okays redistributing state budget subvention to 15 extra restoration projects

09:14 22.10.2025
Russia kills 3, incl 2 children, in attack on Kyiv region

Russia kills 3, incl 2 children, in attack on Kyiv region

09:04 02.10.2025
Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones, fire breaks out in sanatorium, man injured

Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones, fire breaks out in sanatorium, man injured

13:57 23.09.2025
Kyiv authorities want Saudi Arabia’s prince humanitarian fund to help build school in Hora

Kyiv authorities want Saudi Arabia’s prince humanitarian fund to help build school in Hora

20:58 18.09.2025
Kyiv Investment Forum to be held in Berlin on Nov 12 – Klitschko

Kyiv Investment Forum to be held in Berlin on Nov 12 – Klitschko

09:40 18.09.2025
Russian drones spark fires in Kyiv region warehouses, no casualties reported

Russian drones spark fires in Kyiv region warehouses, no casualties reported

09:12 18.09.2025
Warehouses on fire in Kyiv region after Russian drone attack

Warehouses on fire in Kyiv region after Russian drone attack

14:05 16.09.2025
Epicenter’s logistics center in Kyiv region damaged as result of drone strike

Epicenter’s logistics center in Kyiv region damaged as result of drone strike

09:06 08.09.2025
Russia launches massive attack on Ukrainian energy system

Russia launches massive attack on Ukrainian energy system

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to scale entire tech base to evacuate wounded soldiers

Zelenskyy announces important agreement for military capabilities in Nov

Kachka expects to agree on positions with partners on reparations loan by Dec 19

Kachka: EU to approve decision on readiness for talks with Ukraine, despite Hungary's objection

Ukraine and Kenya to cooperate to stop fraudulent methods of Russian recruitment of foreigners for war – Zelenskyy

LATEST

MFA providing consular support to Kuznetsov, Ukrainian citizen detained in Italy, demanding his return to Ukraine

Sweden, Ukraine sign memo of understanding on cooperation in defense innovations

Shmyhal meets with Saab, Swedish Gripen jet manufacturer

Zelenskyy: We to increase funding for AFU corps in hottest battles

Ukraine to scale entire tech base to evacuate wounded soldiers

Zelenskyy announces important agreement for military capabilities in Nov

Six people injured in attack on Dnipro, three hospitalized – authorities

PGO appealing acquittal verdict of Russian serviceman

Kachka expects to agree on positions with partners on reparations loan by Dec 19

In Poland, Yermak discusses strengthening military cooperation

AD
AD