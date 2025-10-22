Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:14 22.10.2025

Russia kills 3, incl 2 children, in attack on Kyiv region

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

The bodies of three dead, including two children, were found by rescuers in the village of Pohreby, Brovary district, Kyiv City Military Administration head Mykola Kalashnyk has said on Telegram.

"The terrorist country killed a young woman born in 1987, a six-month-old baby and a twelve-year-old girl in the village of Pohreby, Brovary district (about 10 kilometers northeast of Kyiv). Their bodies were found at the scene of a fire in a private house. My condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. Grief for the entire community, grief for the entire Kyiv region and the country," Kalashnyk said.

Tags: #kyiv_region #attack

