URCS deploys heating points in the Kyiv region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has deployed heating points in settlements in the Kyiv region.

"After another massive Russian attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region, many people were left without electricity, water, and heat. In order to support the population in the absence of basic utilities, the URCS deployed heating points in settlements in the Kyiv region," the URCS reported on Facebook on Sunday.

Two mobile heating points, installed by volunteers of the rapid response team of the National Committee of the URCS, operated in Brovary and Zazymya for two days. During this time, more than 100 people sought help. Here they could warm up, drink hot drinks, charge mobile phones, and rest.

For the second day in a row, two heating stations have been operating in Vyshgorod, deployed by the Kyiv Regional Rapid Response Unit of the URCS, providing all necessary assistance to local residents.