URCS to set up support center for victims of Russian UAV attack in Kharkiv

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) will deploy a support center for victims of the Russian UAV attack in Kharkiv.

"Twelve volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response unit are working together with the city's special services," the URCS reported on Facebook.

The volunteers conducted tours of the damaged buildings and surrounding areas. They helped to take children out of shelters for evacuation, provided first aid, and offered psychological support to victims. They are currently still examining the damaged buildings and collecting requests for the victims' needs.

The URCS is preparing to set up a support center where people can get water, tea or coffee. Humanitarian aid is planned to be distributed on site: OSB boards, tarpaulins, transit kits, and water.

As reported, on Wednesday, Kharkiv was under a massive attack by enemy drones.

One of the drones hit a kindergarten. As a result of the attack, one person died, seven others were injured.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, at the time of the shelling, 48 children were in the shelter, all children were evacuated to a safe place. A fire broke out in an apartment building.