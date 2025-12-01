Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:14 01.12.2025

Europe has clear course: No dictated peace imposed on Ukraine – Merz

1 min read
Photo: https://www.dw.com

Following a joint conversation between European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz noted Europe's "clear course:" no dictated peace imposed on Ukraine.

"Europe has a clear course: no dictated peace imposed on Ukraine. No weakening or division of the EU and NATO. Donald Tusk and I spoke by phone with President Zelenskyy and our European partners about this. In these crucial days, we remain in close and constant contact," Merz said on the X social network.

