Rada appoints Kachka as dpty PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Taras Kachka as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

The decision to appoint ministers to the new government (except for the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs) was made in one vote - in a package.

Before his appointment, Kachka was Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine, and replaced Olha Stefanishyna as Deputy Prime Minister, who had headed this department since June 4, 2020.

Kachka was born in 1979. In 2000-2001, he received a Master of Laws degree from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, and in 2004-2005, he studied at the National School of Public Administration (Poland), specializing in Public Administration.

In 2001-2004, he was a senior specialist at the Center for European and Comparative Law at the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

From September 2005 to September 2011, he held the position of Deputy and First Deputy Head of the State Department for Harmonization of Legislation of Ukraine.

From June 2011 to January 2012, he was the Head of the Department of International Economic Relations at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Ukraine.

In 2014-2015, he worked as Acting President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, and in 2015 – Deputy President for Strategic Development of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine.

From September 6, 2019, he held the position of Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine, Trade Representative of Ukraine.

