Zelenskyy-Trump meeting finds communication format that will deliver results - Stefanishyna

Photo: president.gov.ua

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna has positively assessed the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, noting that she has “optimistically restrained expectations.”

“President Trump’s public communication regarding the results of this meeting and the preparations for it gives us hope that all his messages will be implemented. We are starting to work on this from today,” the ambassador said in an interview for a telethon.

Answering the question of whether Trump’s position could change, the ambassador replied: “Everything can change.”

“We have no illusions. Ukraine is a nation that no longer has any illusions, but sees opportunities that need to be exploited,” Stefanishyna noted.

According to her, communication between the Ukrainian and American sides will continue and various issues will be worked out.

“Today, a powerful delegation is working for four days in New York. There will be meetings and after the meeting with President Trump, there will be a number of delegations that will come to Washington in the coming weeks. which will work on various issues. We will also coordinate with European colleagues. That is, not all issues related to the end of the war are related to dialogue with the aggressor. Therefore, I have cautiously optimistic expectations. I can say for sure that everything that depends on us will be done. I think we have found the format of communication that will contribute most to the result,” Stefanishyna said.