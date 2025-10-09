Stefanishyna discusses defense, security steps with bipartisan US Senate group

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/olga.kravets.796

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Olha Stefanishyna has held a meeting with a bipartisan group of American senators, discussing further steps to ensure Ukraine’s defense capabilities and security and increase pressure on the Russian Federation.

"In these difficult days on Capitol Hill, I am grateful for the opportunity to meet with a bipartisan group of senators," she said on Facebook.

In particular, the Ambassador met with the co-chairs of the Ukrainian Caucus - the chairman of the Armed Services Committee, the chairman of the US Helsinki Commission Roger Wicker, and the co-chair of the Judiciary Committee Richard Durbin; as well as the chairman of the Budget Committee Lindsey Graham, the co-chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee Jeanne Shaheen, the co-chair of the Veterans Affairs Committee Richard Blumenthal, the co-chair of the Natural Resources Committee Sheldon Whitehouse, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Ruben Gallego, and Senator Katherine Cortez Masto.

"We discussed further steps in ensuring the defense capability and security of our state in view of further escalation by the Russian Federation, the development of Ukraine’s military capabilities, and the importance of increasing pressure on the aggressor," Stefanishyna noted.

She expressed gratitude to US lawmakers for the great and important work on a bipartisan basis aimed at stopping the Russian Federation’s aggression and establishing a just and lasting peace.

"This work continues. On October 8, a bipartisan draft resolution "On Condemning the Russian Federation’s Invasion of NATO Territory and Reaffirming Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty" was submitted to the Senate for consideration, which contains provisions in support of Ukraine. The resolution condemns Russia’s continued attack on Ukraine, Russia’s abduction of Ukrainian children, and Russia’s refusal to negotiate with Russia to end the war," the ambassador recalled.

She also thanked the congressmen who initiated this resolution.