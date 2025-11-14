Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:46 14.11.2025

Ukraine informs US Congress about corruption case in energy sector – Ambassador Stefanishyna

Ukraine is in contact with the US Congress regarding the investigation into the operation to expose corruption in the energy sector, said Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna in a comment to NBC News.

"We, of course, are in contact with a wide circle of members of Congress and the Senate. We have provided the latest updates," she said, responding to a question about informing U.S. lawmakers regarding the investigation.

Stefanishyna also clarified that, although two government members are involved in the case, they do not report directly to the Zelenskyy administration, and emphasized that the officials have currently been suspended from their positions. The question of their dismissal will be considered by the Verkhovna Rada next week.

"We consider it important that Ukraine has a functioning institutional system, and there is no place for impunity. This is an unpleasant situation, but nothing like this has happened before in Ukraine’s history. It shows that the anti-corruption mechanisms we have established are indeed working," Stefanishyna stressed.

Tags: #stefanishyna

