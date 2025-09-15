Stefanishyna starts her diplomatic mission in USA

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Olha Stefanishyna began her diplomatic mission to the United States with a minute of silence, honoring the memory of the defenders who died for the independence and freedom of Ukraine.

“Today, together with the Ukrainian Embassy in USA team, we paused for a minute of silence to honor those who gave their lives for Ukraine’s independence and freedom. It is because of their sacrifice that we continue diplomacy—defending sovereignty, strengthening partnerships, and pursuing a just and lasting peace,” she said on X.

On August 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing former Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna as Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States.