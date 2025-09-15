Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:55 15.09.2025

Stefanishyna starts her diplomatic mission in USA

Stefanishyna starts her diplomatic mission in USA

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Olha Stefanishyna began her diplomatic mission to the United States with a minute of silence, honoring the memory of the defenders who died for the independence and freedom of Ukraine.

“Today, together with the Ukrainian Embassy in USA team, we paused for a minute of silence to honor those who gave their lives for Ukraine’s independence and freedom. It is because of their sacrifice that we continue diplomacy—defending sovereignty, strengthening partnerships, and pursuing a just and lasting peace,” she said on X.

On August 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing former Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna as Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States.

