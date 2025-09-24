Interfax-Ukraine
Key focus in coming weeks will be mechanisms for using Russian assets – Stefanishyna

Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Olha Stefanishyna has said that she believes that finding a mechanism for using Russian frozen assets will be a key element of discussions in the coming weeks.

“There is a lot of work ahead to find a mechanism for using Russian frozen assets. I am sure that it is the US, with Europe, with the G7 countries, that must find a format. I believe this will be a key element of the discussion in the coming weeks,” the ambassador said in an interview for a telethon.

Speaking about the issue of sanctions restrictions against the Russian Federation, Stefanishyna called “not to underestimate the EU,” which, according to her, is actively working in this direction.

“I think that European countries have already confirmed their intention to adopt new restrictions. Serious ones. A year ago, we could not even talk about the fact that such sanctions could appear in this package, even in the proposals. We shouted about reducing Europe’s dependence on Russian energy sources, but this did not lead to such a result,” the ambassador said.

