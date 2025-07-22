Threat now being created to our country's Euro-Atlantic aspirations - NABU Director

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, by supporting bill No. 12414, has effectively destroyed the anti-corruption infrastructure, says director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), Semen Kryvonos.

"In fact, a threat is now being created to our country's Euro-Atlantic aspirations. Two independent institutions - NABU and SAPO - are effectively being completely transferred, one might say, to a dependent regime," the NABU director said at a briefing on Tuesday.