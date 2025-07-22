NABU director: anti-corruption infrastructure destroyed by votes of 263 MPs

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which supported bill No. 12414, has actually reduced the anti-corruption infrastructure, says Semen Kryvonos, director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

“With the votes of 263 deputies, the anti-corruption infrastructure was destroyed. Those that were created as a result of the Euromaidan, as a result of the commitment to the fight against high-profile corruption today were reduced,” said the director of NABU at a briefing on Tuesday.