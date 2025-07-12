Number of injured in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv rises to 3 – mayor

The number of people injured in the morning enemy strikes on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has increased to three, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on his Telegram channel.

According to preliminary information, Russian forces launched ten strikes on the city, including two using guided aerial bombs and eight using drones.

"The main impact was absorbed by an enterprise that has not been operational for several years. Fires broke out in several warehouse buildings," Terekhov wrote.

He added that one of the Shahed drones hit a critical infrastructure facility. Windows were shattered in several residential buildings, a number of vehicles were damaged, and parts of the city's electrical network were affected.