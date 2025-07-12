Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:41 12.07.2025

Number of injured in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv rises to 3 – mayor

1 min read

The number of people injured in the morning enemy strikes on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has increased to three, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on his Telegram channel.

According to preliminary information, Russian forces launched ten strikes on the city, including two using guided aerial bombs and eight using drones.

"The main impact was absorbed by an enterprise that has not been operational for several years. Fires broke out in several warehouse buildings," Terekhov wrote.

He added that one of the Shahed drones hit a critical infrastructure facility. Windows were shattered in several residential buildings, a number of vehicles were damaged, and parts of the city's electrical network were affected.

Tags: #strikes #kharkiv #injured

MORE ABOUT

14:38 12.07.2025
Twenty-seven-year-old woman killed in Russian artillery attack on Ukrainian city of Nikopol

Twenty-seven-year-old woman killed in Russian artillery attack on Ukrainian city of Nikopol

13:10 12.07.2025
Russian forces shell center of city of Sloviansk in Ukraine, killing civilian

Russian forces shell center of city of Sloviansk in Ukraine, killing civilian

13:01 12.07.2025
Donetsk region in Ukraine: 4 civilians killed, 6 injured in heavy attack –authorities

Donetsk region in Ukraine: 4 civilians killed, 6 injured in heavy attack –authorities

11:29 12.07.2025
Number of injured in drone attack on Ukrainian city of Lviv rises to 6, including 1 child – authorities

Number of injured in drone attack on Ukrainian city of Lviv rises to 6, including 1 child – authorities

14:24 11.07.2025
Zelenskyy after attack on Kharkiv: Investments in drone interceptors, increased sanctions against Russia needed

Zelenskyy after attack on Kharkiv: Investments in drone interceptors, increased sanctions against Russia needed

11:26 08.07.2025
Number of victims in Kharkiv of two enemy attacks grows to 82, one woman dies – prosecutor's office

Number of victims in Kharkiv of two enemy attacks grows to 82, one woman dies – prosecutor's office

16:59 07.07.2025
Number of victims in Kharkiv amid two enemy attacks grows to 71, one woman dies – mayor

Number of victims in Kharkiv amid two enemy attacks grows to 71, one woman dies – mayor

14:45 07.07.2025
URCS assists victims after Russian drone strike on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

URCS assists victims after Russian drone strike on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

12:07 07.07.2025
In Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, UAVs hit recruitment center buildings, adjacent areas, there are injured – Ground Forces

In Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, UAVs hit recruitment center buildings, adjacent areas, there are injured – Ground Forces

09:59 07.07.2025
Number of victims in Kharkiv increases to 27 – mayor

Number of victims in Kharkiv increases to 27 – mayor

HOT NEWS

Russian airstrike hits Ukrainian Sumy community, killing 2

Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down 344 aerial targets overnight, including 25 Kh-101 cruise missiles – Air Force

Attack on Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi: 2 dead, 2 badly injured, 10 sustaining minor injuries – State Emergency Service

URC2025 completes its work in Rome, Poland is candidate for hosting URC2026

Ukrainian MFA not aware of Russia’s ‘new approach’ to settlement of war in Ukraine

LATEST

Russian airstrike hits Ukrainian Sumy community, killing 2

Russia attacks Ukrainian cities, killing 4 civilians – Prosecutor General's Office

Russia launched 26 cruise missiles, 597 drones overnight, tougher secondary sanctions needed – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian Red Cross Society assisting victims of Russian attacks

Occupiers shell 16 settlements in Ukraine's Zaporizhia region, killing 3 civilians – authorities

Poroshenko condemns searches of anti-corruption activist Shabunin as 'broad offensive' by authorities

Poroshenko condemns searches of anti-corruption activist Shabunin as 'broad offensive' by authorities

Eight homes, power grids damaged in Ukraine's Cherkasy region due to Russian strike

Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down 344 aerial targets overnight, including 25 Kh-101 cruise missiles – Air Force

Attack on Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi: 2 dead, 2 badly injured, 10 sustaining minor injuries – State Emergency Service

AD
AD