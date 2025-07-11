General Staff records 214 combat clashes in past 24 hours

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 214 combat clashes over the past 24 hours. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram in operational information about the Russian invasion as of 08:00 on Friday.

"The enemy launched three missile and 77 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using 18 missiles and dropping 111 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,539 attacks, 92 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,822 kamikaze drones for destruction," the General Staff reported.