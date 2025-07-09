NovaPay mobile app launched by Ukrainian Nova Group reaches 750,000 users

The number of users of the NovaPay mobile app, launched in late 2023 by the international financial service NovaPay (TM NovaPay), has reached 750,000, the company reported. This milestone follows an earlier announcement at the end of last year when the company celebrated its 500,000th client.

According to the press release, the app is currently used by 695,000 individual clients, nearly 62,000 sole proprietors, and over 320 legal entities.

NovaPay highlighted several advantages of its service, including up to 20% savings on delivery fees and cash-on-delivery commissions, along with access to credit products such as credit cards, installment plans, loans for shipments, and investment options.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the number of active NovaPay payment cards increased from 147,510 at the start of 2025 to 166,090 by April, placing it 12th on the market with a 0.28% share. The company had previously peaked at 212,190 active cards in early October 2024.

As of early May 2025, the total number of NovaPay cards in circulation was 697,460 – an increase of 170,990 since the start of the year – ranking 12th overall in the market.

Additionally, as of early May, the company operated seven self-service software and hardware terminals and 23,770 payment terminals. This is up from 10 self-service terminals and 11,080 payment terminals at the start of the year. With its expanded terminal network, NovaPay now ranks fourth on the market with a 4.24% share.

Founded in 2001, NovaPay is part of the Nova group and provides both online and offline financial services through branches of Nova Poshta. According to the company's website, it employs around 13,000 staff across more than 3,600 Nova Poshta branches throughout Ukraine. NBU data show that NovaPay accounts for approximately 35% of the domestic money transfer market.

In 2023, NovaPay became the first non-banking financial institution in Ukraine to receive an expanded license from the NBU, allowing it to open accounts and issue payment cards. At the end of that year, it also became the first non-bank to launch a financial app offering a wide range of services.