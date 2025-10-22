Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
16:23 22.10.2025

NovaPay increases money transfers by 5%, transactions by 25% in 9M of 2025

From January to September of 2025, the volume of transactions by the international financial service NovaPay increased by 25% compared to the same period last year, reaching UAH 267 billion. During this time, the number of money transfers increased by 5%, reaching UAH 307 million.

"These results confirm the correctness of our chosen development strategy," said NovaPay CEO Ihor Syrovatko in the company's Tuesday press release.

The press release also noted that the company transferred more than UAH 1.1 billion in taxes to the state budget in the first nine months of this year, compared to UAH 1 billion in the first nine months of last year.

Last year, NovaPay reported an increase in transaction volume of 29%, the number of transfers of 26%, and taxes of 22% after nine months.

According to the YouControl resource, NovaPay LLC's revenue increased by 9.3% in the first half of this year, reaching UAH 4.539 billion. However, net profit decreased by 42.1%, reaching UAH 966.98 million.

The subsidiary NovaPay Credit also provides loan services and actively raises money through bond placement. According to the reporting on its website, NovaPay Credit increased its net profit by 52.2% compared to the first half of last year — to UAH 53.92 million — with a 2.7-fold increase in revenue — to UAH 260.36 million.

In July 2025, the company reported that 750,000 customers were using the mobile application of the international financial service NovaPay, which was launched at the end of 2023. The company reported its 500,000th customer at the end of last year.

NovaPay was founded in 2001 as an international financial service, part of the Nova Group (Nova Poshta) and provides online and offline financial services in Nova Poshta branches. According to the website, the company employs about 13,000 employees in more than 3,600 Nova Poshta branches throughout Ukraine. According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the company accounts for about 35% of the total volume of domestic money transfers.

NovaPay was the first non-bank financial institution in Ukraine to receive an extended license from the NBU in 2023, which allowed it to open accounts and issue cards, and was the first non-bank to launch its own financial application with a wide range of financial services at the end of last year.

