Three major mobile operators in Ukraine launch VoLTE, VoWiFi services

In December 2024, Ukraine's three largest mobile operators introduced VoLTE and VoWiFi services on their networks, which function even in areas with weak signals, according to the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radiofrequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services (NCEC).

"VoLTE and VoWiFi are additional benefits of 4G for subscribers. All three national mobile operators have launched these services. 4G (LTE) technology not only provides much faster data transmission compared to 3G and 2G but also significantly improves voice quality and keeps subscribers connected even in areas with poor signals," NCEC stated on its official Facebook page on Tuesday.

The NCEC explained that VoLTE allows users to make calls over the 4G network instead of traditional 2G/3G voice networks, ensuring better connectivity and superior sound quality. VoWiFi enables voice calls over Wi-Fi and can be used in locations with weak mobile signals, such as basements or other signal-deprived areas.

Since December 2024, Ukrainian 4G subscribers with modern smartphones have had access to both services.

"This is a convenient alternative to installing a repeater – a device that amplifies network signals. The repeater captures, amplifies, and retransmits signals to maintain their quality. Mobile operators must be responsible for the installation, as unauthorized setups may cause interference to nearby networks," the commission said.

The NCEC emphasized that VoLTE can be used if the subscriber's smartphone supports this function, which is typically enabled automatically but may require manual activation. VoWiFi service activation requires contacting the mobile operator.

Previously, Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, launched VoWiFi services, allowing calls over Wi-Fi even in areas with weak mobile signals.