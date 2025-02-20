Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:48 20.02.2025

Mobile medical teams of Ukrainian Red Cross Society work in remote areas of Poltava region

1 min read
Mobile medical teams of Ukrainian Red Cross Society work in remote areas of Poltava region

Mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) have carried out more than 20,000 medical consultations in remote areas of Poltava region, where access to doctors is limited.

"Specialists of mobile medical teams conduct a health check-up, provide consultations, conduct common laboratory tests, for example, determining the level of glucose in the blood. They also record electrocardiograms if necessary, and issue over-the-counter medications of general therapeutic action," the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

The activities of mobile medical teams in Poltava region are implemented with the support of the Canadian Red Cross. Recently, Canadian partners visited one of the outpatient clinics of Poltava region during the reception of the mobile medical team and saw how the URCS team works.

Tags: #mobile #teams #urcs

MORE ABOUT

12:12 27.05.2025
Mobile teams of Ukrainian Red Cross Society provide rehabilitation to citizens in Poltava region

Mobile teams of Ukrainian Red Cross Society provide rehabilitation to citizens in Poltava region

18:14 26.05.2025
Applications open for fourth cohort of REDpreneurUA program

Applications open for fourth cohort of REDpreneurUA program

12:33 26.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims at sites of Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims at sites of Russian missile attack on Ukraine

15:48 24.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helps eliminate consequences of Russian night air attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian Red Cross helps eliminate consequences of Russian night air attack on Kyiv

14:19 23.05.2025
Effective nursing model can be created through cooperation between state, trade union community, healthcare sector – Dotsenko

Effective nursing model can be created through cooperation between state, trade union community, healthcare sector – Dotsenko

14:24 22.05.2025
URCS volunteers ready to respond promptly to emergencies every day

URCS volunteers ready to respond promptly to emergencies every day

10:25 21.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross shares its experience of working during the war with colleagues from Baltic countries

Ukrainian Red Cross shares its experience of working during the war with colleagues from Baltic countries

15:01 20.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society launches pilot project of social taxi in four regions of Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society launches pilot project of social taxi in four regions of Ukraine

10:12 15.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society, State Emergency Service strengthening cooperation in field of emergency response

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, State Emergency Service strengthening cooperation in field of emergency response

13:52 13.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross expands scope of humanitarian demining activities

Ukrainian Red Cross expands scope of humanitarian demining activities

HOT NEWS

Germany to finance Ukraine's production of long-range systems, there will be no restrictions on strike range – Merz

Russia does not want to exchange citizens of other countries – Zelenskyy

Currently about UAH 16-20 bln in accounts of brigades – Zelenskyy

Russia increases production capacity to 300-350 drones per day – Zelenskyy

Year without Oleksandr Martynenko

LATEST

SBU drones hit strategic Raduga plant responsible for cruise missile production

Germany to finance Ukraine's production of long-range systems, there will be no restrictions on strike range – Merz

EU proposes new strategy for Black Sea region with closer cooperation with Ukraine, other states

Russia does not want to exchange citizens of other countries – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to find response to Russian missiles if funding provided – Zelenskyy

European Solidary party demands state authorities provide info about Portnov's visit to Kyiv’s government quarter

Currently about UAH 16-20 bln in accounts of brigades – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian parliamentarians appeal to Canadian govt to proceed with full-scale confiscation of Russian assets

Russia increases production capacity to 300-350 drones per day – Zelenskyy

Year without Oleksandr Martynenko

AD
AD