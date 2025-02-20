Mobile medical teams of Ukrainian Red Cross Society work in remote areas of Poltava region

Mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) have carried out more than 20,000 medical consultations in remote areas of Poltava region, where access to doctors is limited.

"Specialists of mobile medical teams conduct a health check-up, provide consultations, conduct common laboratory tests, for example, determining the level of glucose in the blood. They also record electrocardiograms if necessary, and issue over-the-counter medications of general therapeutic action," the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

The activities of mobile medical teams in Poltava region are implemented with the support of the Canadian Red Cross. Recently, Canadian partners visited one of the outpatient clinics of Poltava region during the reception of the mobile medical team and saw how the URCS team works.