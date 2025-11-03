Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:46 03.11.2025

NovaPay Credit sees net profit rise by 1.8 times with revenue growth of 2.8 times in 9M

2 min read
NovaPay Credit, a subsidiary of the international financial service NovaPay from the Nova group, which is the issuer of NovaPay bonds, for January-September 2025 increased net profit by 1.8 times compared to the same period last year - to UAH 101.56 million.

According to the company’s report published on its website, revenue increased 2.8 times to UAH 488.07 million, gross profit rose 2.2 times to UAH 164.70 million, and operating profit grew 2.3 times to UAH 134.85 million.

It is noted that the company’s current accounts receivable for the first nine months of 2025 increased from UAH 784.77 million to UAH 1.26 billion, while proceeds from bond sales grew to UAH 659.02 million from UAH 376.89 million in the same period of 2024. Meanwhile, expenditures on bond buybacks rose to UAH 446.42 million from UAH 332.52 million.

In September 2025, NovaPay redeemed its two-year Series "C" bonds worth UAH 100 million, which had been placed among institutional investors. The issuer’s portfolio still includes one more series — Series "I" — of the same type of bonds totaling UAH 90 million.

Proceeds from REPO agreements with bonds, which the company offers as an alternative to bank deposits, increased to UAH 971.30 million from UAH 615.92 million, while expenses under such agreements rose to UAH 682.26 million from UAH 505.35 million. Interest payment expenses also grew to UAH 69.22 million from UAH 31.84 million.

NovaPay was founded in 2001 as an international financial service that is part of the Nova (Nova Poshta) group, providing financial services both online and offline in Nova Poshta branches. According to the company’s website, it employs around 13,000 people across more than 3,600 Nova Poshta branches throughout Ukraine. According to data from the National Bank of Ukraine, the company accounts for about 35% of the total volume of domestic money transfers.

In 2023, NovaPay became the first non-bank financial institution in Ukraine to receive an extended license from the National Bank, allowing it to open accounts and issue payment cards. It was also the first non-bank to launch its own financial application at the end of last year, offering a wide range of financial services.

