Kyivstar had best network coverage, highest mobile communication speed in H2 2024

The largest mobile operator Kyivstar, according to the results of the second half of 2024, had the best coverage and provided subscribers with the highest mobile communication speed, according to measurements in the Speedtest application of Ookla.

Kyivstar became the winner of the Speedtest Awards competition for mobile communication coverage in Ukraine, reaching a coverage index of 36.18 points. The index of Vodafone-Ukraine is 27.35 points, according to the Speedtest website.

"Kyivstar received the best result during coverage testing - 36.18, which is 4.84% more than the closest competitor. This indicator is based on the analysis of 386,316,615 scans made in verified locations where operators provide their services. Kyivstar's high-speed 4G network is now available to 95.7% of Ukraine's population," the Kyivstar press service reported.

The operator also demonstrated the best mobile communication speed in the second half of the year. The operator achieved a score of 35.65 points with an average download speed of 28.40 Mbps. Vodafone-Ukraine's score was 33.38 points, lifecell's score was 29.42.

In the first half of 2024, Vodafone was the winner of the Speedtest Awards for mobile communication speed with a speed score of 31.79 points, with an average download speed of 26.87 Mbps and an average upload speed of 11.35 Mbps. Kyivstar scored only 29.74 points for this indicator in the first half of the year, and lifecell scored 27.78 points.