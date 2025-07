Number of victims in Kharkiv amid two enemy attacks grows to 71, one woman dies – mayor

The total number of casualties in Kharkiv as a result of two Russian air strikes on Monday has risen and as of 16:25 stands at 71, with one woman killed, said mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"Now the number of victims has increased to 71 people, including seven children. Another woman died in the hospital," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.