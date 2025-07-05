Trump after conversation with Zelenskyy: We will continue to help them

Photo: NBC News

The United States will continue to help Ukraine, but the situation with the settlement is difficult, said US President Donald Trump after a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Yeah, we had a good call. We talked about different things, and we had a very good call. I think a very strategic call," he told reporters Friday night aboard Air Force One.

Trump said the U.S. had been helping Ukraine "and we will to continue to help them."

Asked about the Patriot missiles being supplied to Ukraine, Trump said, "They need them for defense. I don't want to see people getting killed."

At the same time, he again stated the difficulty of resolving the situation and recalled his conversation with Vladimir Putin. The US president said that it was a pretty complicated situation and that they would see what happened next. He repeatedly said that he was very unhappy with his conversation with President Putin, and it seemed like Putin wanted to go all the way and just keep killing people. He added that it was bad and that he was unhappy.

The US president said that he had discussed sanctions against Russia with President Putin. He mentioned that they talked a lot about sanctions and remarked that Putin was not thrilled about them, but could handle them, even though they were pretty painful.

He again blamed President Biden, saying that the situation in Ukraine was a Biden deal, not a Trump deal. He stated that he was just trying to get it done and resolved. He said that they would see what would happen and that he didn’t know and couldn’t say whether it was going to settle or not, but that he would like it to happen.