Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:36 11.12.2025

Trump discusses Ukraine with European leaders

2 min read

US President Donald Trump said he had spoken to a number of European leaders about the situation in Ukraine and was waiting for further answers from them to move forward.

"The leaders of France that we spoke to, and Germany and the UK, they are all very good leaders, very good friends of mine. And we discussed Ukraine in quite strong terms. And we'll see what happens. I mean, we're waiting for answers before we move forward," Trump said during a meeting with reporters at the White House.

The US president stressed that Washington does not make direct expenditures to support Ukraine, and the supply of weapons is carried out through NATO mechanisms.

"We don't spend any money in Ukraine. We sell, basically, missiles and everything else to NATO. And NATO pays us. And then they distribute it to whoever they want. I think mostly to Ukraine," he noted.

Trump also emphasized that, despite the lack of direct financial costs, the United States is investing significant resources of time and effort into resolving the situation: "We are spending a lot of time and a lot of effort. Because 27,000 soldiers died last month. Think about it. 27,000. That's if you take a football game and take away half of the stadium, that's 27,000," Trump said.

Tags: #european_leaders #trump #discusses

