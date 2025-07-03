Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:44 03.07.2025

Zelenskyy discusses defence funding with Frederiksen and EU leaders in Denmark

1 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed defence funding.

"Today we also discussed defense funding, and it is very important that support remains predictable," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference in Denmark.

He noted that Ukraine expects a strong 18th package of EU sanctions and full coordination of these sanctions in key global jurisdictions.

