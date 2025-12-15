Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:31 15.12.2025

Ukrainian Cabinet may track regional deputies' performance on EU integration

The Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers may monitor the effectiveness of the activities of deputy heads of regional and Kyiv city state administrations for European integration, international cooperation and coordination of international technical assistance.

"To establish that, on the instructions of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine may monitor the effectiveness of the activities of deputy heads of regional, Kyiv and Sevastopol city state administrations, whose competence includes issues of European integration, international cooperation and coordination of international technical assistance," says the government resolution No. 1641 of December 12.

According to the resolution of August 20, 2024 "Some issues of the activities of local executive bodies on European integration, international cooperation and coordination of international technical assistance", deputy heads of regional and Kyiv city state administrations interact with the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration and the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers on relevant issues.

