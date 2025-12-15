Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:21 15.12.2025

Most Ukrainians blame shelling for lack of electricity, 29% blame authorities – survey

2 min read
Most Ukrainians blame shelling for lack of electricity, 29% blame authorities – survey

The majority of Ukrainians (57%) believe that the main reason for the lack of electricity is Russian shelling, from which it is impossible to fully protect yourself, according to the results of an all-Ukrainian survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on November 26-December 13, 2025.

At the same time, 29% place the responsibility primarily on the Ukrainian authorities, which, in their opinion, were inadequately prepared. Another 8% believe that the main reason is insufficient support from Western partners.

"The Russian enemy also continues the information war against Ukrainians, and, in particular, this can be seen in the situation of the lack of electricity due to Russian shelling. We can see the spread of narratives that shift the focus and responsibility from, in fact, the Russians to, for example, Ukraine itself (in the form of criticism of the Ukrainian authorities) or to Western partners," the KIIS press release states.

The majority of Ukrainians (59%) continue to believe that there are indeed attempts to fight corruption in Ukraine and that there are positive developments (in September it was 56%). At the same time, 33% of respondents believe that Ukraine is hopelessly corrupt. In September, 40% believed so.

The survey was conducted using telephone interviews (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers among 547 adult respondents from all regions of Ukraine controlled by the Ukrainian government. Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 5.6% for indicators close to 50% and 2.5% - for indicators close to 5%, but in war conditions, in addition to the specified formal error, a certain systematic deviation is added. KIIS believes that the results obtained still retain a high level of representativeness and allow for a reliable analysis of public sentiment.

Tags: #kiis_poll #electricity

MORE ABOUT

13:32 15.12.2025
Over 430,000 still without power in Odesa region after Saturday attack — Energy Ministry

Over 430,000 still without power in Odesa region after Saturday attack — Energy Ministry

16:19 10.12.2025
Electricity imports by Ukraine reach year-to-date high in Nov

Electricity imports by Ukraine reach year-to-date high in Nov

19:04 04.12.2025
Ukraine launches first joint long-term import-export electricity auctions since war start – Ukrenergo

Ukraine launches first joint long-term import-export electricity auctions since war start – Ukrenergo

19:19 21.11.2025
Ukraine currently not exporting electricity after significant damage to thermal, hydropower plants

Ukraine currently not exporting electricity after significant damage to thermal, hydropower plants

17:19 05.11.2025
Ukraine should review mechanism for conducting RES auctions – Enlargement Package

Ukraine should review mechanism for conducting RES auctions – Enlargement Package

16:44 04.11.2025
Industrial producers urge Ukrainian govt not to raise freight, electricity tariffs, warning of production decline, possible shutdowns

Industrial producers urge Ukrainian govt not to raise freight, electricity tariffs, warning of production decline, possible shutdowns

09:13 27.10.2025
Russian air attacks leave part of Sumy region without electricity

Russian air attacks leave part of Sumy region without electricity

13:32 15.10.2025
Electricity and water supply disrupted in Sumy after enemy attack – official

Electricity and water supply disrupted in Sumy after enemy attack – official

11:12 13.10.2025
Zelenskyy's trust level steady, but only 25% want post-war presidency – KIIS

Zelenskyy's trust level steady, but only 25% want post-war presidency – KIIS

11:21 09.10.2025
Most Ukrainians oppose territorial concessions in war with Russia – KIIS poll

Most Ukrainians oppose territorial concessions in war with Russia – KIIS poll

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy's talks with US delegation in Berlin ends

Berlin talks resume at noon, Zelenskyy to meet Steinmeier and Bundestag president

Witkoff says 'significant progress' in Ukraine-US talks with Zelenskyy

Coordination HQ: Belarus hands over 114 civilians to Ukraine, including Ukrainians, Belarusian figures

Lukashenko pardons 123 foreigners, five Ukrainians to be released from Belarus

LATEST

SBU drones strike Russian oil platforms in Caspian Sea for third time - SBU source

Ukrainian Frontline Robotics, Quantum Systems to create joint venture in Germany for drone production

Number of trucks for intl transportation more than doubles over years of transport liberalization – ministry

Coalition Council considers Ukraine's fulfillment of international obligations – MP Hetmantsev

Zelenskyy's talks with US delegation in Berlin ends

Zelenskyy talks with with released political prisoners from Belarus

Ukraine introduces district-level air alert notifications throughout country – PM Svyrydenko

Anonymous donor sends CZK 4.1 mln to support UFA

Berlin talks resume at noon, Zelenskyy to meet Steinmeier and Bundestag president

Zelenskyy meets with Finnish president in Berlin

AD
AD