Most Ukrainians blame shelling for lack of electricity, 29% blame authorities – survey

The majority of Ukrainians (57%) believe that the main reason for the lack of electricity is Russian shelling, from which it is impossible to fully protect yourself, according to the results of an all-Ukrainian survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on November 26-December 13, 2025.

At the same time, 29% place the responsibility primarily on the Ukrainian authorities, which, in their opinion, were inadequately prepared. Another 8% believe that the main reason is insufficient support from Western partners.

"The Russian enemy also continues the information war against Ukrainians, and, in particular, this can be seen in the situation of the lack of electricity due to Russian shelling. We can see the spread of narratives that shift the focus and responsibility from, in fact, the Russians to, for example, Ukraine itself (in the form of criticism of the Ukrainian authorities) or to Western partners," the KIIS press release states.

The majority of Ukrainians (59%) continue to believe that there are indeed attempts to fight corruption in Ukraine and that there are positive developments (in September it was 56%). At the same time, 33% of respondents believe that Ukraine is hopelessly corrupt. In September, 40% believed so.

The survey was conducted using telephone interviews (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers among 547 adult respondents from all regions of Ukraine controlled by the Ukrainian government. Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 5.6% for indicators close to 50% and 2.5% - for indicators close to 5%, but in war conditions, in addition to the specified formal error, a certain systematic deviation is added. KIIS believes that the results obtained still retain a high level of representativeness and allow for a reliable analysis of public sentiment.