20:33 03.07.2025

Sybiha meets with URCS management, cooperation memo being prepared

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha met with Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) Maksym Dotsenko and Deputy Director General of the URCS Illia Kletskovsky.

As reported on the website of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the main topic of the meeting was the establishment of systemic interaction between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ukrainian Red Cross in order to support Ukrainian citizens who suffered the most as a result of Russian aggression.

"While Russia rejects ceasefire proposals and intensifies terror against peaceful Ukrainian cities and civilians, we must use all available tools and strengthen each other to support the resilience of our state and people," the head of the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Sybiha confirmed preparations for the signing in the near future of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the URCS, which will consolidate mechanisms for coordinating actions at the national and international levels in such areas as humanitarian campaigns and aid, promoting Ukraine's humanitarian initiatives and mobilizing additional resources for the needs of our state and people.

The interlocutors also discussed promising joint projects, primarily aimed at supporting children from frontline regions, who are particularly acutely feeling the consequences of the Russian war and are in need of psychological assistance and rehabilitation.

During the conversation, considerable attention was paid to initiatives in the field of civil defense. The minister noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to use international opportunities to promote Ukraine's humanitarian agenda in the world arena and attract assistance from international partners.

Sybiha informed his interlocutors about a number of humanitarian projects that are already being implemented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in particular in cooperation with the Association Spouses of Ukrainian Diplomats. This primarily concerns support for children from regions that are constantly under Russian attacks.

The minister thanked the representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross for their work and expressed confidence that the combined efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Red Cross will make it possible to provide even more effective support to Ukrainian citizens in the conditions of war.

