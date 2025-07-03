Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:03 03.07.2025

Zelenskyy signs law on traceability of aquatic bioresources

2 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on ensuring traceability of aquatic bioresources and/or products from aquatic resources, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported.

"The document is part of our obligations under the Association Agreement with the EU and concerns a very specific but important topic - sustainable water management," commented Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval on the Telegram channel.

The law establishes clear rules for traceability of fish and fish products - from catch to consumer; introduces European certificates for export, re-export and processing; strengthens control over illegal and uncontrolled fishing; protects the interests of Ukrainian fishermen and enterprises that operate transparently.

"These are not just more European integration changes - this is about trust in Ukrainian products on foreign markets. About fair rules of the game for business. About responsible attitude to natural resources. As the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, I am convinced: this is a step that strengthens environmental safety, supports exports and opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian producers. And this is another example of how the agricultural sector and the fish industry in particular are becoming part of the European ecosystem," Koval summed up.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:44 03.07.2025
Zelenskyy discusses defence funding with Frederiksen and EU leaders in Denmark

Zelenskyy discusses defence funding with Frederiksen and EU leaders in Denmark

19:43 03.07.2025
USA and Ukraine working on arranging phone call between Zelenskyy and Trump

USA and Ukraine working on arranging phone call between Zelenskyy and Trump

19:32 03.07.2025
Zelenskyy on Trump-Putin talk: Not sure they have many common topics to discuss

Zelenskyy on Trump-Putin talk: Not sure they have many common topics to discuss

19:27 03.07.2025
Ukraine signs joint production document with USA – Zelenskyy

Ukraine signs joint production document with USA – Zelenskyy

19:18 03.07.2025
Ukraine to be ready to open other clusters of EU accession talks later this year – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to be ready to open other clusters of EU accession talks later this year – Zelenskyy

18:44 03.07.2025
Zelenskyy on Trump-Putin talk: Not sure they have many common topics to discuss

Zelenskyy on Trump-Putin talk: Not sure they have many common topics to discuss

18:12 03.07.2025
Zelenskyy hopes to discuss US support with Trump in coming days

Zelenskyy hopes to discuss US support with Trump in coming days

14:40 01.07.2025
Zelenskyy signs documents for ratification of Agreement on Special Tribunal for Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs documents for ratification of Agreement on Special Tribunal for Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine

19:00 30.06.2025
Zelenskyy hopes most of financial aid from Germany can be allocated to Ukrainian production

Zelenskyy hopes most of financial aid from Germany can be allocated to Ukrainian production

17:10 28.06.2025
Zelenskyy awards Duda with Order of Freedom

Zelenskyy awards Duda with Order of Freedom

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on Trump-Putin talk: Not sure they have many common topics to discuss

Zelenskyy hopes to discuss US support with Trump in coming days

Ukraine preparing agreements on joint production in Denmark – Zelenskyy

Russia kills two people, wounds six more in Odesa port with Iskander – dpty PM

Two dead, 47 injured in Poltava – police

LATEST

EU must strengthen support for Ukraine in all possible ways, increase pressure on Russia - Danish PM

President of European Commission calls on EU states to invest in Ukrainian defense industry

Number of victims in Poltava grows to 59 – police

Estonia to host Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2027 – FM

Sybiha thanks Pope Leo XIV for hosting group of children from Ukraine

Sybiha meets with URCS management, cooperation memo being prepared

EU committed additional EUR 24 bln of military support since beginning of 2025 – Costa

Putin reiterates to Trump that Russia won’t back down from its goals in war with Ukraine

NATO should mobilize defense industry and invest in Ukrainian military-industrial complex – Yermak

Online monitoring system for 2030 National Energy and Climate Plan progress to be developed by late 2025 – Economy Ministry

AD
AD