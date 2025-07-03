Zelenskyy signs law on traceability of aquatic bioresources

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on ensuring traceability of aquatic bioresources and/or products from aquatic resources, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported.

"The document is part of our obligations under the Association Agreement with the EU and concerns a very specific but important topic - sustainable water management," commented Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval on the Telegram channel.

The law establishes clear rules for traceability of fish and fish products - from catch to consumer; introduces European certificates for export, re-export and processing; strengthens control over illegal and uncontrolled fishing; protects the interests of Ukrainian fishermen and enterprises that operate transparently.

"These are not just more European integration changes - this is about trust in Ukrainian products on foreign markets. About fair rules of the game for business. About responsible attitude to natural resources. As the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, I am convinced: this is a step that strengthens environmental safety, supports exports and opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian producers. And this is another example of how the agricultural sector and the fish industry in particular are becoming part of the European ecosystem," Koval summed up.