Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:00 03.07.2025

EU committed additional EUR 24 bln of military support since beginning of 2025 – Costa

2 min read

The EU has allocated an additional EUR 24 billion for military support from the beginning of 2025, the European Council will continue to provide full support to Ukraine, European Council President António Costa said.

"From our part we will continue to give full support to Ukraine. Member states have committed an additional EUR 24 billion of military support since the beginning of this year, and now the European Commission offered all member states more fiscal space to increase their support – and this support counts for the new NATO targets," Costa said during a joint conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and EU leaders in Denmark.

The President of the European Council said the Russian invasion of Ukraine remains a serious threat to international law, as Russia is an intercontinental country that threatens not only Europe but also the Pacific region, and also acts in coalition with countries such as North Korea or Iran.

In addition, Costa said he was deeply disappointed that Russia was not joining the efforts of "President Trump to achieve a just and lasting peace."

"While President Zelenskyy has already agreed on an unconditional ceasefire, Russia not only hasn’t agreed, but even increased the intensity of their aggression to Ukraine," Costa said.

He assured of continued pressure on Russia through sanctions. "Last week we prolonged all our sanctions for another six months and the 18th package of sanctions is underway," the President of the European Council said.

He said he was "very happy" with the European Commission's recent assessment of Ukraine's "impressive" reform performance "in such a difficult situation."

"And for sure we have reached the conditions to move forward with the ongoing negotiation process to the accession to the European Union," Costa said.

Tags: #support #eu

MORE ABOUT

20:50 03.07.2025
EU must strengthen support for Ukraine in all possible ways, increase pressure on Russia - Danish PM

EU must strengthen support for Ukraine in all possible ways, increase pressure on Russia - Danish PM

20:48 03.07.2025
President of European Commission calls on EU states to invest in Ukrainian defense industry

President of European Commission calls on EU states to invest in Ukrainian defense industry

19:30 03.07.2025
EU to provide EUR 76 mln grant for construction of Euroline Lviv-Poland

EU to provide EUR 76 mln grant for construction of Euroline Lviv-Poland

19:18 03.07.2025
Ukraine to be ready to open other clusters of EU accession talks later this year – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to be ready to open other clusters of EU accession talks later this year – Zelenskyy

19:26 01.07.2025
EIF, Finnvera launch EUR 30 mln pilot to support Finnish SMEs' exports to Ukraine

EIF, Finnvera launch EUR 30 mln pilot to support Finnish SMEs' exports to Ukraine

20:35 30.06.2025
Zelenskyy: EU close to 18th sanction package, but still misunderstandings with official Budapest

Zelenskyy: EU close to 18th sanction package, but still misunderstandings with official Budapest

20:12 30.06.2025
Zelenskyy announces talks with EU leaders regarding additional funding for drone production and joint ventures

Zelenskyy announces talks with EU leaders regarding additional funding for drone production and joint ventures

20:47 27.06.2025
Two-thirds of Ukrainian parents lack access to basic child-rearing support - UNICEF study

Two-thirds of Ukrainian parents lack access to basic child-rearing support - UNICEF study

14:51 20.06.2025
WFP to continue supporting Ukraine – Zelenskyy

WFP to continue supporting Ukraine – Zelenskyy

11:20 20.06.2025
Ukrainian farmers to receive UAH 10.9 bln in support in 2025, 43% to come from intl sources – MP Yuzhanina

Ukrainian farmers to receive UAH 10.9 bln in support in 2025, 43% to come from intl sources – MP Yuzhanina

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on Trump-Putin talk: Not sure they have many common topics to discuss

Zelenskyy hopes to discuss US support with Trump in coming days

Ukraine preparing agreements on joint production in Denmark – Zelenskyy

Russia kills two people, wounds six more in Odesa port with Iskander – dpty PM

Two dead, 47 injured in Poltava – police

LATEST

Number of victims in Poltava grows to 59 – police

Estonia to host Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2027 – FM

Zelenskyy discusses defence funding with Frederiksen and EU leaders in Denmark

Sybiha thanks Pope Leo XIV for hosting group of children from Ukraine

Sybiha meets with URCS management, cooperation memo being prepared

Zelenskyy signs law on traceability of aquatic bioresources

Putin reiterates to Trump that Russia won’t back down from its goals in war with Ukraine

NATO should mobilize defense industry and invest in Ukrainian military-industrial complex – Yermak

Online monitoring system for 2030 National Energy and Climate Plan progress to be developed by late 2025 – Economy Ministry

Invaders advance in Kamyanske, Zirka, near Andriyivka, Bohatyr, Nelypivka and Synkivka – DeepState

AD
AD