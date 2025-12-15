SBU drones strike Russian oil platforms in Caspian Sea for third time - SBU source

Long-range drones from the Security Service of Ukraine's (SBU) Alpha Special Operations Center struck Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft oil platforms operating in the Caspian Sea for the third time in the past week, a source in the security service told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

"This time, a platform at the Korchagin oil and gas condensate field was hit. The SBU drone attack damaged critical equipment at the facility, halting production," the agency's source noted on Monday.

He recalled that SBU drones had already struck the Filanovsky and Korchagin oil platforms on December 11 and December 12. The Filanovsky field is one of the largest explored fields in Russia and the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. Its reserves amount to 129 million tonnes of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas.

"The SBU continues its active work to reduce the flow of petrodollars into the Russian budget, and consequently, the ability to finance the war against Ukraine. No Russian facility contributing to the war is safe, regardless of its location," the SBU source concluded.