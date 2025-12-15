Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:14 15.12.2025

SBU drones strike Russian oil platforms in Caspian Sea for third time - SBU source

1 min read
SBU drones strike Russian oil platforms in Caspian Sea for third time - SBU source

Long-range drones from the Security Service of Ukraine's (SBU) Alpha Special Operations Center struck Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft oil platforms operating in the Caspian Sea for the third time in the past week, a source in the security service told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

"This time, a platform at the Korchagin oil and gas condensate field was hit. The SBU drone attack damaged critical equipment at the facility, halting production," the agency's source noted on Monday.

He recalled that SBU drones had already struck the Filanovsky and Korchagin oil platforms on December 11 and December 12. The Filanovsky field is one of the largest explored fields in Russia and the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. Its reserves amount to 129 million tonnes of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas.

"The SBU continues its active work to reduce the flow of petrodollars into the Russian budget, and consequently, the ability to finance the war against Ukraine. No Russian facility contributing to the war is safe, regardless of its location," the SBU source concluded.

Tags: #sbu #lukoil

MORE ABOUT

20:56 12.12.2025
SBU drones again hit Russian oil production platforms in Caspian Sea – source

SBU drones again hit Russian oil production platforms in Caspian Sea – source

19:49 11.12.2025
Explosion in Kyiv's Darnytsky district occurred during patrolling by National Guardsmen, one of guardsmen dies – prosecutor's office

Explosion in Kyiv's Darnytsky district occurred during patrolling by National Guardsmen, one of guardsmen dies – prosecutor's office

10:05 11.12.2025
SBU halts operation of Russian oil platform in Caspian Sea - source

SBU halts operation of Russian oil platform in Caspian Sea - source

13:24 04.12.2025
Saleswoman arrested for correcting enemy strikes on Kramatorsk — SBU

Saleswoman arrested for correcting enemy strikes on Kramatorsk — SBU

13:46 03.12.2025
SBU charges 'Doctor Evil' in absentia for torturing prisoners

SBU charges 'Doctor Evil' in absentia for torturing prisoners

11:44 02.12.2025
SBU exposes AFU’s British instructor recruited by Russian intelligence agencies – sources

SBU exposes AFU’s British instructor recruited by Russian intelligence agencies – sources

10:20 01.12.2025
Zelenskyy announces sanctions against Rosneft, Lukoil, other targets

Zelenskyy announces sanctions against Rosneft, Lukoil, other targets

14:42 29.11.2025
SBU naval drones strike two tankers belonging to Russia's ‘shadow fleet’ in Black Sea – source

SBU naval drones strike two tankers belonging to Russia's ‘shadow fleet’ in Black Sea – source

17:57 28.11.2025
Zelenskyy instructs SBU to analyse situation in law enforcement system, in regions

Zelenskyy instructs SBU to analyse situation in law enforcement system, in regions

12:47 25.11.2025
SBU, defense forces attack Novorossiysk oil terminal, Russian navy base - source

SBU, defense forces attack Novorossiysk oil terminal, Russian navy base - source

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy's talks with US delegation in Berlin ends

Berlin talks resume at noon, Zelenskyy to meet Steinmeier and Bundestag president

Witkoff says 'significant progress' in Ukraine-US talks with Zelenskyy

Coordination HQ: Belarus hands over 114 civilians to Ukraine, including Ukrainians, Belarusian figures

Lukashenko pardons 123 foreigners, five Ukrainians to be released from Belarus

LATEST

Ukrainian Frontline Robotics, Quantum Systems to create joint venture in Germany for drone production

Number of trucks for intl transportation more than doubles over years of transport liberalization – ministry

Coalition Council considers Ukraine's fulfillment of international obligations – MP Hetmantsev

Zelenskyy's talks with US delegation in Berlin ends

Zelenskyy talks with with released political prisoners from Belarus

Ukraine introduces district-level air alert notifications throughout country – PM Svyrydenko

Over 430,000 still without power in Odesa region after Saturday attack — Energy Ministry

Anonymous donor sends CZK 4.1 mln to support UFA

Berlin talks resume at noon, Zelenskyy to meet Steinmeier and Bundestag president

Zelenskyy meets with Finnish president in Berlin

AD
AD