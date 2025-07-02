Cabinet allocates UAH 540 mln for repairs of about 200 apartment buildings – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 540 million for repairs of about 200 apartment buildings, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Thanks to the support of the World Bank within the HOPE project, we are intensifying the restoration of housing for Ukrainians. We are directing UAH 540 million to the communities of Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Izyum, Bucha and Makariv," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

According to the Prime Minister, these funds will be invested by the communities in the repairs of about 200 apartment buildings that were damaged by Russian terrorists.