18:14 02.07.2025

Another group of teenagers who were in temporarily occupied territory returned to Ukraine – Yermak

Within the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, a group of teenagers who were in the temporarily occupied territory were returned, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said.

"As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, we managed to return another group of teenagers who were in the temporarily occupied territory. For the past three years, they have lived under pressure – without access to Ukrainian education, under the threat of mobilization, searches, and harassment for their pro-Ukrainian position. Among them are a girl who was threatened with reprisals for refusing to wear Russian symbols, a boy whose grandmother hid at home so as not to send him to a Russian school, and a child who survived the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station and repeated interrogations on the way home," Yermak said in Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He said the children are currently safe.

"I thank the Save Ukraine team and all partners who helped save our children. We are fulfilling the President's task of returning all Ukrainian children," Yermak said.

Tags: #yermak #bring_kids_back_ua

