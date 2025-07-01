Defense Forces down 47 enemy UAVs – Air Force

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

On the night of July 1, the Russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine with 52 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"As of 9:00, air defenses neutralized 47 enemy Shahed-type UAVs [drones of other types] in the north and east of the country. Some 14 were shot down by fire weapons, and 33 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare," the message on the Telegram channel states.

Enemy hit three locations, and downed fragments fell in one location.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.