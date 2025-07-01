Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:41 01.07.2025

Defense Forces down 47 enemy UAVs – Air Force

1 min read
Defense Forces down 47 enemy UAVs – Air Force
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

On the night of July 1, the Russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine with 52 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"As of 9:00, air defenses neutralized 47 enemy Shahed-type UAVs [drones of other types] in the north and east of the country. Some 14 were shot down by fire weapons, and 33 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare," the message on the Telegram channel states.

Enemy hit three locations, and downed fragments fell in one location.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Tags: #uavs #defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

11:24 28.06.2025
Enemy attacks Ukraine with 23 attack UAVs, 22 neutralized, one hit recorded at one location in Odesa, shot down UAVs fall at eight locations – Air Force

Enemy attacks Ukraine with 23 attack UAVs, 22 neutralized, one hit recorded at one location in Odesa, shot down UAVs fall at eight locations – Air Force

09:31 24.06.2025
Ukrainian Air Defense neutralizes 78 out of 97 enemy Shaheds – Air Force

Ukrainian Air Defense neutralizes 78 out of 97 enemy Shaheds – Air Force

11:48 21.06.2025
Invaders lose 1,060 personnel, 116 vehicles over past day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,060 personnel, 116 vehicles over past day – General Staff

09:49 20.06.2025
Defense forces hit 22 areas of occupation concentration in past 24 hours – General Staff

Defense forces hit 22 areas of occupation concentration in past 24 hours – General Staff

09:48 20.06.2025
One person killed, 14 injured as result of massive enemy UAV attack on Odesa – PGO

One person killed, 14 injured as result of massive enemy UAV attack on Odesa – PGO

09:29 18.06.2025
Defense Forces hit 28 areas of concentration of occupiers in 24 hours

Defense Forces hit 28 areas of concentration of occupiers in 24 hours

09:32 16.06.2025
On night of June 16, Ukraine’s defenders destroy 125 of 138 enemy drones

On night of June 16, Ukraine’s defenders destroy 125 of 138 enemy drones

12:24 14.06.2025
Syrsky holds working meeting on countering enemy strike UAVs

Syrsky holds working meeting on countering enemy strike UAVs

09:26 13.06.2025
Defense forces repel 168 enemy attacks on Thurs – General Staff

Defense forces repel 168 enemy attacks on Thurs – General Staff

10:44 12.06.2025
Forty-nine enemy UAVs neutralized last night, seven locations hit, debris fall in other four locations

Forty-nine enemy UAVs neutralized last night, seven locations hit, debris fall in other four locations

HOT NEWS

Chernyshov appeals bail set at UAH 120 million

Air defense shot down 159 enemy missiles, 4,600 drones in June - Ukrainian Air Force

Zelenskyy signs documents for ratification of Agreement on Special Tribunal for Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine

At least two hits of SBU drones on buildings of Kupol plant in Izhevsk recorded, fire breaks out – source

Zelenskyy hopes most of financial aid from Germany can be allocated to Ukrainian production

LATEST

NABU to receive access to independent experts by end of Feb 2026 – Arrangement with IMF

German FM visits Odesa with Sybiha

Chernyshov appeals bail set at UAH 120 million

Ukraine synchronizes sanctions with EU's last five packages – President's website

Air defense shot down 159 enemy missiles, 4,600 drones in June - Ukrainian Air Force

BES puts Ukrbudinevstbank shareholders on wanted list

Russians hit Huliaipole with Iskander missiles, there are dead and injured – Southern Defense Forces

Zelenskyy signs documents for ratification of Agreement on Special Tribunal for Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine

Ukraine receives 9th tranche of $500 mln from IMF to cover priority budget needs – Shmyhal

Shmyhal discusses with President of European Commission need for sustainable financing of Ukraine in 2026-2027

AD
AD