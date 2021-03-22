Some 29% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky again

KYIV. March 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Every third Ukrainian polled (34%) trusts incumbent President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, and 29% are ready to vote for him if the elections were held next Sunday, according to a sociological poll conducted from March 3 to March 13 by the Ukrainian Institute for the Future (UIF), presented at Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

At the same time, it is noted that the confidence in Zelensky grew by 5% over the month.

At the same time, the level of mistrust in the incumbent president remains high and, and according to the poll, is 62%.

Among other political figures, the highest level of trust is enjoyed by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov - 26% of respondents (respectively, 57% do not trust), co-chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Yuriy Boiko - 22%, (respectively, 66% do not trust), leader of the Batkivschyna party, MP Yulia Tymoshenko - 19% (respectively, 77% do not trust), Health Minister Maksym Stepanov - 18% (respectively, 68% do not trust), Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov - 18% (respectively, 73% do not trust), leader of the European Solidarity party, MP Petro Poroshenko - 17% (respectively, 78% do not trust), one of the leaders of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, MP Viktor Medvedchuk - 16% (respectively, 73% do not trust), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal - 14% (respectively, 71% do not trust), head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak - 12% (respectively, not 64% trust), and blogger Anatoliy Shariy - 9% (respectively, 64% do not trust).

If the presidential elections in Ukraine were held next Sunday, then among those who decided to vote, 29% of respondents would vote for Zelensky, 14% for Poroshenko and the same amount for Boiko; 11% for Yulia Tymoshenko, and 5% for Ihor Smishko.

At the same time, Zelensky's rating increased by 4%. A month ago, 25% of respondents were ready to vote for him.

If the elections to the Verkhovna Rada were held next Sunday, then among those who decided to vote, 22% would vote for the Servant of the People party, 18% for the Opposition Platform - For Life party, 15% for the European Solidarity party, 13% for Batkivschyna party, and 5% for the Strength and Honor party.

At the same time, the rating of the Servant of the People party also increased by 4%. A month ago, 18% of respondents were ready to vote for it.

According to the poll, 39% of citizens are aware of the imposition of sanctions by the NSDC and their signing by President Zelensky against Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko, 36% had never heard of this, and 25% were well aware of such sanctions.

Some 41% of Ukrainians support the imposition of sanctions against Medvedchuk and Marchenko, 24% do not support, and 35% found it difficult to answer.

At the same time, 29% of respondents call such imposition of sanctions a fight against Russian aggression, 20% - a fight of oligarchs, 19% - an attempt to divert the attention of citizens from the failures of the authorities in the economy, an increase in tariffs and vaccinations, 16% - a fight between the authorities and political opponents, and 35% found it difficult to answer.

The poll was conducted from March 3 to March 13, 2021 among 2,400 respondents aged 18 and over throughout Ukraine (excluding the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) by the "face-to-face" method using a structured interactive questionnaire. The statistical error does not exceed 2.05%.