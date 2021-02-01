Press Conferences

19:26 01.02.2021

Zelensky continues to lead in presidential rating, followed by Boiko, Poroshenko – poll

2 min read

KYIV. Feb 1 (Interfax-Ukraine) – If the presidential elections in Ukraine were held next Sunday, some 24.8% of voters who have already decided on their choice would vote for incumbent head of state Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Social Monitoring Center on January 15 to January 25, 2020.

According to the survey presented at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Monday, some 18.4% of respondents would vote for leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Yuriy Boiko, and 15.6% for leader of the European Solidarity party, fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, leader of the Batkivschyna party Yulia Tymoshenko would be supported by 11.1%.

In addition, some 6.2% of respondents are ready to vote for leader of the Strength and Honor party Ihor Smishko; some 3.9% for leader of the Radical Party Oleh Liashko; some 3.4% for former Prime Minister, leader of the Ukrainian Strategy party Volodymyr Groysman; some 2.2% for leader of the Svoboda Oleh Tiahnybok; some 1.9% of the respondents for Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; some 1% for leader of the National Corps party Andriy Biletsky and 0.8% of respondents for former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk.

At the same time, some 4.2% of the respondents would choose another candidate, some 3.3% would spoil the ballot and 13.6% would not vote.

In turn, answering a question whether it is necessary to hold an early presidential election in Ukraine, some 45.8% answered positively (some 20.2% certainly yes; some 25.6% rather yes). Some 43.1% of Ukrainians do not support early elections (21.9% most likely not; 21.2% definitely not). It is difficult to answer for 11.1% of the respondents.

In addition, answering a question of whether President Zelensky is independent in his decisions and actions, or other countries and/or international organizations influence his decisions and actions, some 7.2% of the respondents said that they are completely independent; some 43% are independent in some issues, dependent on others; some 42.2% are completely dependent on the influence of other countries and organizations; some 7.6% hard to answer.

During the survey, some 3,014 respondents were interviewed. The sample does not include territories that are temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Information collection method: personal interview at the place of residence of the respondent. Standard deviation was 1.1% to 1.9%.

Tags: #conference #president #election
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:29 29.01.2021
There can be no question of holding referendums in country at war – opinion

There can be no question of holding referendums in country at war – opinion

14:38 26.01.2021
Naftogaz launches Development Energy Grant Competition for UAH 5 mln

Naftogaz launches Development Energy Grant Competition for UAH 5 mln

15:37 25.01.2021
Zelensky congratulates Rebelo de Sousa on re-election as Portugal's President

Zelensky congratulates Rebelo de Sousa on re-election as Portugal's President

18:16 21.01.2021
Young people should look into lenses of microscope, not into lenses of weapons' optical sight aimed at Ukraine - director of Open Policy Foundation

Young people should look into lenses of microscope, not into lenses of weapons' optical sight aimed at Ukraine - director of Open Policy Foundation

16:43 18.01.2021
Mykytas' defense notes political motives of prosecution

Mykytas' defense notes political motives of prosecution

16:07 13.01.2021
Lekhim plans to register Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 in Ukraine until Feb 5

Lekhim plans to register Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 in Ukraine until Feb 5

15:39 24.12.2020
It is necessary to change prime minister to overcome economic crisis in Ukraine in 2021 – experts

It is necessary to change prime minister to overcome economic crisis in Ukraine in 2021 – experts

17:55 23.12.2020
Military conflict in Donbas leads to environmental disaster in region, Ukraine, but govt ignores problem – opinion

Military conflict in Donbas leads to environmental disaster in region, Ukraine, but govt ignores problem – opinion

15:00 22.12.2020
Law prohibits military to get into politics, but Kryvonos does it – NSDC dpty secretary

Law prohibits military to get into politics, but Kryvonos does it – NSDC dpty secretary

14:27 22.12.2020
Presidential bill on territorial defense to be developed soon – Arestovych

Presidential bill on territorial defense to be developed soon – Arestovych

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Smuggling condemned by less than 10% of Ukrainians – study

Epicenter K opposes severe quarantine restrictions for businesses, large shopping centers

Epicenter K plans to invest over $1.2 bln in development of group in 2021-2022

State Statistics Service data on potato production overestimated by about two thirds – association

Conclusions on occupational diseases of doctors from COVID-19 not completed in 69% of cases

Ukraine should legislatively define 'extremism' concept, develop state program, preventive measures – experts

RES generators to challenge regulator's decision to pay fee to Guaranteed Buyer to secure its participation in intl arbitration tribunal – experts

Number of investors in RES decide to go to intl arbitration if feed-in tariffs recognized unconstitutional - lawyer

Large entertainment operators leave Ukrainian market due to pandemic – expert

Ukroboronprom enterprises will remain within state concern until corporatization - CEO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD