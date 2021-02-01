Zelensky continues to lead in presidential rating, followed by Boiko, Poroshenko – poll

KYIV. Feb 1 (Interfax-Ukraine) – If the presidential elections in Ukraine were held next Sunday, some 24.8% of voters who have already decided on their choice would vote for incumbent head of state Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Social Monitoring Center on January 15 to January 25, 2020.

According to the survey presented at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Monday, some 18.4% of respondents would vote for leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Yuriy Boiko, and 15.6% for leader of the European Solidarity party, fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, leader of the Batkivschyna party Yulia Tymoshenko would be supported by 11.1%.

In addition, some 6.2% of respondents are ready to vote for leader of the Strength and Honor party Ihor Smishko; some 3.9% for leader of the Radical Party Oleh Liashko; some 3.4% for former Prime Minister, leader of the Ukrainian Strategy party Volodymyr Groysman; some 2.2% for leader of the Svoboda Oleh Tiahnybok; some 1.9% of the respondents for Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; some 1% for leader of the National Corps party Andriy Biletsky and 0.8% of respondents for former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk.

At the same time, some 4.2% of the respondents would choose another candidate, some 3.3% would spoil the ballot and 13.6% would not vote.

In turn, answering a question whether it is necessary to hold an early presidential election in Ukraine, some 45.8% answered positively (some 20.2% certainly yes; some 25.6% rather yes). Some 43.1% of Ukrainians do not support early elections (21.9% most likely not; 21.2% definitely not). It is difficult to answer for 11.1% of the respondents.

In addition, answering a question of whether President Zelensky is independent in his decisions and actions, or other countries and/or international organizations influence his decisions and actions, some 7.2% of the respondents said that they are completely independent; some 43% are independent in some issues, dependent on others; some 42.2% are completely dependent on the influence of other countries and organizations; some 7.6% hard to answer.

During the survey, some 3,014 respondents were interviewed. The sample does not include territories that are temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Information collection method: personal interview at the place of residence of the respondent. Standard deviation was 1.1% to 1.9%.