Some 25.9% of Ukrainians ready to support Servant of People in parliamentarian elections, 22.1% - European Solidarity, 15.9% - Batkivschyna – poll

KYIV. Nov 30 (Interfax-Ukraine) – If elections to the Verkhovna Rada were held next Sunday, 25.9% of Ukrainians from among those who had decided would vote for Servant of the People, 22.1% for Opposition Platform – For Life, 15.9% for European Solidarity, and 9.1% for Batkivschyna.

According to the results of a poll by the Social Monitoring Center, presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday, 4.9% are ready to support the Strength and Honor party, 4.2% - the Radical Party.

According to the poll, 67% of Ukrainians would vote in early parliamentary elections, 21% would not vote, and 9.5% found it difficult to answer.

At the same time, 42.4% of respondents consider it necessary to hold early parliamentary elections, 46.8% do not see such a need now.

The survey was conducted from November 18 to November 26, 2020. Some 3,020 of respondents were interviewed by the method of personal interview at their place of residence. The maring of error of the study is 1.1-1.9%.