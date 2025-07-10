Trump agrees to transfer part of military aid requested by Zelenskyy to Ukraine – media

US President Donald Trump has approved the delivery of a number of weapons to Kyiv from a list given to him by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in June in The Hague, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing a White House source.

" A senior White House official said Wednesday that the president had now agreed to some Ukrainian requests for military aid based on a detailed list that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed him last month when they met in The Hague," the report said.

"We're looking at Ukraine and the munitions now," Trump told reporters on Wednesday before a White House lunch with African leaders.

At NATO, the Ukrainians "asked for very specific things, and the president agreed to some of them," the official said, declining to provide details on what types of weapons were approved.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune said on Wednesday that they will try to pass legislation this month that would give Trump the ability to impose sanctions on buyers of Russian energy.

As reported, last week the US administration announced that it had suspended the transfer of some types of weapons to Ukraine. In particular, it was about air defense missiles. In Washington, this was motivated by the fact that the US stocks of such weapons are close to exhaustion.