Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:31 17.11.2025

Russia kills 4, injures 16 in attacks during day - official

1 min read
Russia kills 4, injures 16 in attacks during day - official

Over the past 24 hours, Rusas has struck Kharkiv and 10 settlements in the region – killing four civilians and injuring 16 residents, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Synehubov has said.

"In the town of Balakliia, two 70-year-old and 57-year-old men were killed, three 34-year-old, 61-year-old, 36-year-old and 37-year-old men, and a 70-year-old woman and girls aged 12, 14, 15 and 17 were injured," Synehubov said on Telegram

According to him, Russian shelling in Kharkiv damaged the windows of an apartment building and a warehouse. He added that settlements and railway infrastructure were targeted and damaged in strikes during the day.

Tags: #kharkiv_region

MORE ABOUT

10:55 14.11.2025
Russian troops capture village in Kharkiv region, advancing into Zaporizhia region – DeepState

Russian troops capture village in Kharkiv region, advancing into Zaporizhia region – DeepState

12:28 12.11.2025
Shmyhal visits Kharkiv region, meets soldiers defending Vovchansk

Shmyhal visits Kharkiv region, meets soldiers defending Vovchansk

12:54 08.11.2025
Ten people injured in enemy airstrikes on Kharkiv suburbs

Ten people injured in enemy airstrikes on Kharkiv suburbs

12:00 31.10.2025
Two people injured as result of enemy shelling in Velykyi Burluk community of Kharkiv region

Two people injured as result of enemy shelling in Velykyi Burluk community of Kharkiv region

13:06 18.10.2025
Man killed, woman injured in enemy shelling of village in Ukrainian Kharkiv region

Man killed, woman injured in enemy shelling of village in Ukrainian Kharkiv region

09:11 15.10.2025
Russian attacks injure 2 civilians in Nechvolodyvka, Kharkiv region

Russian attacks injure 2 civilians in Nechvolodyvka, Kharkiv region

11:38 04.10.2025
Five people injured in enemy drone strikes in Kharkiv region during past 24 hours - regional administration

Five people injured in enemy drone strikes in Kharkiv region during past 24 hours - regional administration

20:23 01.10.2025
Missile strike on Balaklia kills one, injures five

Missile strike on Balaklia kills one, injures five

14:02 26.09.2025
Russian FPV injures 4 police near Kupyansk in Kharkiv region

Russian FPV injures 4 police near Kupyansk in Kharkiv region

15:13 22.09.2025
Cabinet allocates UAH 840 mln for protection of energy facilities in Kharkiv region – Svyrydenko

Cabinet allocates UAH 840 mln for protection of energy facilities in Kharkiv region – Svyrydenko

HOT NEWS

Cabinet approves action plan to update supervisory boards, executive bodies of SOEs in energy sector

Ukraine and France sign declaration on defense cooperation

Russia launches 130 strikes, 91 downed, 32 drones hit 15 sites

Zelenskyy: We starting to reboot key SOEs operating in energy sector

Air Force downs 2 out of 3 missiles, 91 out of 135 UAVs overnight; 13 locations struck

LATEST

Von der Leyen's letter to EU leaders suggests war in Ukraine will end in 2026 - media

Ukraine to expand professional roles for foreign volunteers in Armed Forces

Situation tense in Vovchansk sector as Russia expands Lyman bridgehead

Ukraine orders 100 Rafale jets from France - media

Cabinet approves action plan to update supervisory boards, executive bodies of SOEs in energy sector

Ukraine and France sign declaration on defense cooperation

Gas deliveries will start in Jan – Zelenskyy on agreements with Greece

Macron and Zelenskyy begin meeting in Paris

5 mln applications for winter support already submitted

Railway track damaged in Poland, PM Tusk does not rule out sabotage

AD
AD