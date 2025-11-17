Russia kills 4, injures 16 in attacks during day - official

Over the past 24 hours, Rusas has struck Kharkiv and 10 settlements in the region – killing four civilians and injuring 16 residents, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Synehubov has said.

"In the town of Balakliia, two 70-year-old and 57-year-old men were killed, three 34-year-old, 61-year-old, 36-year-old and 37-year-old men, and a 70-year-old woman and girls aged 12, 14, 15 and 17 were injured," Synehubov said on Telegram

According to him, Russian shelling in Kharkiv damaged the windows of an apartment building and a warehouse. He added that settlements and railway infrastructure were targeted and damaged in strikes during the day.