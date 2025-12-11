Russian attacks kill 1, injure 2 in 4 Kharkiv region settlements – official

Over the past 24 hours, four settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes, resulting in one person being killed and two others being injured, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Synehubov has said.

A 69-year-old man was killed in the village of Zamulivka, Vovchansk community. Medical assistance was provided to a 59-year-old man who was injured on December 6 as a result of shelling in the city of Kupyansk, and a 65-year-old woman who was injured on December 9 in the village of Smorodkivka, Kupyansk community.

According to Synehubov, the enemy used various types of weapons: one cluster bomb strike (KAB), two Geran-2 drones, and two FPV drones. Civilian facilities were damaged: in the Bogodukhiv district - an enterprise in the Izium district - a private house (village of Borova), in the Chuhuyiv district - a car (village of Zamulivka).

"Over the past day, 234 combat clashes were recorded. In the South-Slobozhansk direction, our troops stopped 11 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Dvorichanske and towards Synelnykovye, Obukhivka, Kutkivka. In the Kupyansk direction, nine attacks by the invaders took place. Our defenders repelled assault actions towards Petropavlivka and Kurylivka," Synehubov said.