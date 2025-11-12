Shmyhal visits Kharkiv region, meets soldiers defending Vovchansk

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/dshmyhal

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal visited the command post of the 57th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade, name Kostya Hordienko, which is defending the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, and talked about the armament and concentration of enemy forces on this section of the front.

"I worked in the Kharkiv region alongside our defenders who are defending the city of Vovchansk. I visited the command post of the 57th brigade named after Kostya Hordienko. We spoke with the command of the unit," he wrote in a telegram channel on Wednesday.

The Defense Minister, according to him, listened to detailed reports from the commander on the tactical situation in the zone of responsibility, the concentration of enemy forces and equipment.

"I thank the personnel for their steadfastness, courage and professionalism in repelling numerous Russian attacks," he said.