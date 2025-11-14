Russian troops capture village in Kharkiv region, advancing into Zaporizhia region – DeepState

Russian troops have captured the village of Stepna Novoselivka in Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region and continue to advance in several other areas of Zaporizhia region, reports the OSINT project of DeepState.

According to the project, Russian units have also been spotted in Huliai-Pole area of ​​Zaporizhia, specifically near the villages of Solodke and Novo-Uspenivske.

"The enemy has occupied Stepna Novoselivka and has also advanced near Solodke and Novo-Uspenivske," the report says.