Interfax-Ukraine
12:46 24.06.2025

Zelenskyy to meet with leaders of European Group of Five, NATO Secretary General at summit

As part of the NATO summit, which is taking place in The Hague on June 24-25, a meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the leaders of the so-called European Five countries – France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom – has been announced.

The meeting, according to the updated program on Tuesday, is scheduled for Wednesday, June 25, at 15:30: "Meeting of the Secretary General, the President of Ukraine and the leaders of the E5 countries [France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom]," the program says.

A short speech by the NATO Secretary General and the President of Ukraine is also expected.

Tags: #zelenskyy #nato_summit #rutte

