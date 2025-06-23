Air defense groups based on volunteer formations of territorial communities to be created in Kyiv - military administration

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), Timur Tkachenko, has announced the creation of air defense groups in the capital based on volunteer formations of territorial communities.

"Now, we have a Cabinet resolution containing all the decisions for the creation of air defense groups in communities. I have already issued relevant instructions at the city level for the formation and training of people. We will use new technologies and teach our people to use new technologies," Tkachenko wrote in Telegram on Monday.

He noted that almost every family of the dead or injured has relatives who serve in the Defense Forces. "Our relatives are now protecting us there, far from home, at the front. We must save people here. We must be a reliable rear. We must move faster," Tkachenko added.

The head of the KCMA said seven residents were killed and 31 injured as a result of Russian strikes in Kyiv on Monday night.