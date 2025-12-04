Ukraine launches production of Sapper's Assistant first individual robotic demining system

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine

Ukraine's Demining Cluster has announced the launch of production of the first 100 innovative robotic platforms known as the Sapper's Assistant, apersonal micro-robots designed to enhance the safety of humanitarian demining specialists.

Cluster board chairman Maksym Tkachenko unveiled the initiative during a press conference titled "Sapper's Assistant: A New Innovative Level of Safety for Sappers" at Interfax-Ukraine's press center.

"Today, a sapper often still faces danger alone. Our mission is to change that. The Sapper's Assistant is a personal robot that goes ahead of the operator, takes on the risk, and provides as much information as possible before the sapper makes a decision," Tkachenko said.

The Demining Cluster's R&D hub has begun serial production of the platforms, which were developed in Ukraine and tailored to real field conditions. The robotic assistant is lightweight, mobile, and portable; it can be carried on foot and deployed quickly without additional equipment.

A unique feature of the platform is its modular design: a single chassis can be equipped with various tools – robotic arms, hydro-disruptors for neutralizing explosive objects, cameras, sensors, and logistics modules for transporting remnants of ammunition.

"We are creating not just a device but an entire ecosystem of robots that can operate solo, in pairs, or as a team: one performs reconnaissance, another neutralizes ordnance, and a third transports it. This is a fundamentally new approach to humanitarian demining," Tkachenko said.

According to him, the Sapper's Assistant does not replace the human in the demining process but minimizes risks to the sapper's life and health. The robot is the first to enter a hazardous area, survey the terrain, identify potential threats, and allow the sapper to make an informed decision remotely.

The Cluster emphasized that while heavy demining machinery is already available on the market, no technology until now has provided individualized protection for sappers. The Sapper's Assistant establishes a new class of safety tools and has the potential to become a standard in humanitarian demining.

The Demining Cluster plans to scale up production and continue developing the platform based on the needs of demining operators and international partners. The system could eventually be integrated into global humanitarian demining programs.