15:52 22.10.2025

Number of injured in Kyiv grows to 29 – authorities

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to 29 as of 14:30, said head of the Kyiv City State Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

"As of 14:30, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack has risen to 29, including five children," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, it was known that 25 people were injured and two died, more than 10 of whom were hospitalized, including 4 children.

Tags: #kyiv #russian_attack #injured #tkachenko

